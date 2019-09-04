Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s fan-made wedding pictures go viral on the internet

Ever since the rumours of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s romance surfaced the internet, fans have been waiting for the couple to get married. Last year when Bollywood biggies like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra were getting hitched, there were speculations that the new love birds Ranbir and Alia are also planning to take their relationship forward. While it appears that there is still time for the superstars to tie the knot, their fans have already got them married in pictures going viral on the internet. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fans have photoshopped the Wake Up Sid actor’s face in place of the male model’s, in Alia Bhatt’s latest advertisement video. For the ad, the actress donned the role of a bride and looked beautiful.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fan clubs shared the picture in which the actors can be seen holding the wedding garlands in their hands and smiling at each other. It won’t be wrong to say that the fans have displayed brilliant photoshop skills in the picture as it has managed to fool many internet users since Wednesday morning. Check out the picture here-

It has been more than a year that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating. The couple spent time with each other on the sets of their upcoming Bollywood film Brahmastra and fell in love. Since then, they have been spotted at various event together. Recently, Alia and Ranbir even arrived together for Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s Ganpati celebrations at their house Antilia. They posed for the pictures together and shared vibrating chemistry. Check out their pictures here-

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is loaded with Bollywood projects. The actress will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Karan Johar’s Takht and Rajamouli’s RRR. The actress was also supposed to start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah opposite Salman Khan but the film has been shelved now. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor has Brahmastra, Shamshera and a film with Ajay Devgn in the pipeline.

