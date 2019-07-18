Malaika Arora reacts on being part of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3

Malaika Arora had charmed the fans with her killer moves on Dabangg song Munni Badnaam Hui. The diva was much praised when she first appeared in the song with Chulbul Panday Salman Khan and fans couldn’t stop whistling throughout. However, this time Malaika won’t be seen spreading the magic of her moves in Dabangg 3. Talking about the same and clearing the air about her involvement in the project, Malaika told TOI, "No my dear, I am not involved with the film. Everyone involved with the project has moved on and I only wish each and everyone all the best for the venture."

It is said that Salman Khan himself will take the place of Malaika Arora in the third installment of the Dabangg series and the song will be titled as Munna Badnaam Hua. The source informed TOI, "Malaika Arora’s foot-tapping item number Munni Badnam Hui will be re-created and will feature Salman. This time, it will be presented to the audiences with a different twist." The source added, "The lyrics will undergo a drastic change too. And Salman has decided to wear the overcoat of this Badnami himself and the song will be called Munna Badnaam Hua."

On the other hand, Malaika Arora also revealed her future plans and the kind of content she is planning to produce in future. She said, "I would definitely want to produce some really good content in my company. The kind of content you see across platforms, in films and otherwise, is so promising. I might actually produce a short film or something but nothing immediately." She added, "A lot of ideas have come my way and I am just taking my time to green light one or some of them. Actually, this is the best time of my life. For any woman today, life actually begins post 40. It’s an age in which a woman was once considered oh-so-redundant. Today, she’s a lot freer in that same age window.”

Malaika Arora is also ruling the headlines these days for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The duo came out in open with their love when they recently flew away to New York to celebrate Arjun’s 34th birthday.

