Friday, July 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Malaika Arora makes Arjun Kapoor look good

Malaika Arora makes Arjun Kapoor look good

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have now become more open about their relationship after keeping it under wraps for quite a long time. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple has been photographed together several times. 

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 05, 2019 13:47 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Malaika Arora makes Arjun Kapoor look good

Actress Malaika Arora says it's her magic that makes actor Arjun Kapoor look good. Arjun on Thursday night shared a string of photographs on Instagram from his "surreal" vacation in New York.  He captioned the images: "It's been a surreal holiday. Thank you, New York, till we meet again (and we shall)... New York life, vacay vibes, street art."

Malaika, who was vacationing with the "India's Most Wanted" actor, commented: "I make you look good."

India Tv - Malaika's comment

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Malaika's comment

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple has been photographed together several times. Malaika had on Wednesday even shared a post on love, tagging Arjun on it.

"'Right Lovers'. The right lover will never cause anxiety. You will feel at peace. they will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar," Malaika shared in an Instagram story.

View this post on Instagram

Mad hatter in nyc.,,..(p.s THE mad hatter clicked it)

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

On the big screen, Arjun will next be seen in "Panipat", a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. 

Write a comment

Budget 2019

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPriyanka Chopra wishes 4th of July by sharing special throwback picture with husband Nick Jonas Next Story  