Speeding luxury car goes on rampage mode in Chandigarh, injuries two; horrifying video surfaces

Chandigarh:

At least two people were seriously injured after a luxury car went on a rampage mode in Chandigarh, triggering chaos and panic among the locals, said officials on Sunday. The incident happened in Sector 26, which is considered as a posh area in the city.

The incident took place when a speeding Mercedes hit two people while they were outside a disco club on Saturday evening and the driver fled the spot after the accident. The police have registered a case and launched a probe, while search remains underway to nab the driver.

The injured have been identified as Amanjat and Alans Preet. While Amanjat is a resident of the Babudham Colony in Sector 26, Alans Preet lives in the Sector 44. The two had gone to a disco club in the evening when the incident happened.

Several videos have also gone viral on social media that showed how the car rammed into Amanjat and Alans Preet after they stepped out of the disco club. The driver, though, did not stop after the collision and fled the spot immediately.

The two were later taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 of Chandigarh, where they are getting treated for their injuries.

Following the incident, the police arrived at the spot and launched an investigation. The CCTV footage has also been collected and the police have launched a hunt to nab the driver, who remains absconding. The identity of the driver is not known yet, but the police are analysing the evidence to identify the vehicle's registration number.

A first information report (FIR) was registered under relevant sections pertaining to hit-and-run and rash and negligent driving. The police have said further details will be revealed following the investigation.

The incident is very similar to another accident that happened in Delhi's Rajouri Garden earlier in the day when a 35-year-old was killed after he was allegedly crushed by an SUV. The deceased was identified as Uday Mahato, the police said, while adding that the driver is absconding and a search is underway to trace him down.

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