Katrina Kaif: Always loved Rohit Shetty's films

Actress Katrina Kaif, who is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's "Sooryavanshi", says she has always loved his movies, which are popular for their high dose of action. "Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I've always loved Rohit's films," Katrina told IANS, without divulging much about her role in the film, which reunites her with superstar Akshay Kumar after nine years. katrina's latest, Bharat has got an amazing collection on the box office of 200 crores and is still running in the cinemas successfully. "Akshay and I reunite for the film and we have worked in some great films in the past. It's a dream team and I'm happy to be a part of it," the 36-year-old actress added. Katrina and Akshay had worked for the first time in the movie, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006) and were last seen in Bombay Talkies (2013).

It was the beginning of Katrina Kaif's career when this duo did a number of films together and the audience loved the Jodi. "I'm really excited. We have already shot a few days for Sooryavanshi. I really thought, 'What's it going to be like? There's going to be this uncomfortable...finding this comfort on set...because we are working together after nine years. It's a really long time.' But from the first 'action', I was like, 'Oh, okay, it's fine!' We still have that ease from the way that we worked together and he is a great co-star. I'm really enjoying on set with him," said Katrina.

Katrina had also told on a reality show that Akshay Kumar is one of her favorite co-actor, other than Salman Khan. Movies like Namastey London, Singh Is King, Welcome, De Dana Dan, Tees Maar Khan have proved that Katrina and Akshay are a hit machine.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif

Sooryavanshi is the new addition in Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe after the two Singham films and Simmba. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.