Amitabh Bachchan's 'word of caution' on social media

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared his words of wisdom about social media as even light-hearted words can be controversial on it.

"Social Media is being recognized as the new power, and in some intellectual quarters, the fifth estate. Media being the fourth, after the known three. But. A word of caution on what you express, because even 'lighthearted' is controversial now," Amitabh, an avid social media user, tweeted late on Wednesday.

T 3236 - Social Media is being recognised as the NEW POWER , and in some intellectual quarters, the 5th Estate .. Media being the 4th , after the known 3 .. BUT .. a word of caution on what you express , because even 'lighthearted' is controversial now !!! 🤨 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 24, 2019

He wrote on his blog: “The social media is the modern generation atomic bomb. It has the capacity to exercise a chilling response to the enemy; bringing them down to their knees, seeking pardon. Over 7 billion humans in the Universe now have opinion and voice and capability to give a perspective to any move political or otherwise. And see it being spread through the medium it employs across the continents of habituated being... It is a scary ultimatum.”

“Fall prey to it dear ones; be not the choice I see, Consider, regard assuage the contents before it is. We live in maximum consumption, never ever before Guard shield protects thy words, just as they would assure".

The cine icon has a fan following of over 37 million on Twitter, 30 million likes on Facebook and over 12 million on Instagram. He keeps updating his fans, whom he fondly calls his extended family (EF), about his professional and personal developments via these platforms.

On the acting front, Amitabh is currently busy with his next titled "Gulabo Sitabo", directed by Shoojit Sircar.