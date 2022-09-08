'Thank God': Ajay Devgn reveals first look as Chitragupt, announces trailer release date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn reveals the first look of 'Thank God'

Superstar Ajay Devgn has dropped the first look poster from his long-awaited comedy-drama film Thank God and also confirmed that the movie will release on October 25th, on the occasion of the Diwali festival while the trailer of the film will be released on September 9. The actor shared the poster by captioning it, "This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family! #ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25".

The movie is helmed by Indra Kumar, who has entertained us with some of the best comedy dramas like 'Ishq' 'Masti', 'Dhamaal' and many more. In the movie, Ajay Devgn is playing the role of Chitragupt. It is produced by T-Series and Maruti International, the film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles while Nora Fatehi makes a special appearance in the song "Manike Mage Hithe" remake.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AJAYDEVGNAjay Devgn, Rakul Preet Sing and Sidharth Malhotra coming together in 'Thank God'

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakul Preet described Thank God as "Munnabhai meets Oh My God". One of the sources from the industry also shared, “Thank God is Sidharth Malhotra’s immediate release after Shershaah (2021). It was a huge hit and took Sidharth’s career to another level. Hence, Thank God can surprise. Ajay Devgn’s starry presence will also pull audiences to cinemas.”

So this Diwali we really have some of the most awaited movies lined up for release. The Akshay Kumar starter, 'Ram Setu' is also scheduled to release in the same week which is on 24th October 2022. There will be a box office clash between Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar this October. The Khiladi of Bollywood will be seen sharing the screen with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev. The Abhishek Sharma directorial is an archaeologist investigating the nature of Ram Setu. The Amitabh Bachchan starrer, 'Goodbye' is also set to release this 7th October 2022. The movie also stars, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta in the leading roles.

