Inside Mira Rajput's Birthday: Shahid Kapoor is a rage as he dances to Ranbir Kapoor's song | VIDEO

Inside Mira Rajput's Birthday: Don't we all know Shahid Kapoor is a great dancer? But it's been a long time since his fan shave seen him perform a dancing number in his Bollywood film. however, he did make up for it by putting on his dancing shoes for his wife Mira. As she turned a year older, the couple hosted an intimate party and Shahid was all in. Not only he held the mic and said a few good things about her but also burned the floor with some carefree moves.

Inside videos from Mira Rajput's birthday have surfaced online and the couple looks delighted. In one of the videos, Shahid and his guests are seen grooving to Ranbir Kapoor's song Ilahi from the film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Shahid was also seen matching steps with his brother Ishaan Khatter on the dance floor. Apart from the family, Bollywood celebs, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia DeSouza and the newlywed couple designer-duo Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal were also present. Check out photos and videos from the Bollywood party here:

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor also wished his wife Mira by posting an adorable photo with her on Instagram. The actor shared a candid photo with Mira and penned a note that read, "Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life's ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes."

For the unversed, Shahid and Mira had an arranged marriage and the couple tied the knot in 2015. They are also parents to daughter Misha, who was born in 2016.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'Jersey' with Mrunal Thakur. He has some interesting projects lined up. Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'. Along with this, he will be soon making his grand OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series 'Farzi' along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi.

