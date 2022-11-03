Ram Setu Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar film performs better than Ajay Devgn's Thank God

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Thank God, Ram Setu

Ram Setu Box Office Collections: In the second week of their release, Akshay Kumar starter Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn's Thank God are seeing a downward trend. The films are not bringing audiences to the theaters and are earning less each passing day. While Ram Setu is finding it difficult to move past 60 cr, Thank God has stunted itself below Rs 30 cr. Take a look at detailed Box Office earnings here:

Ram Setu Box Office Report

Ram Setu is continuing on its downward trend at the box office. The film has collected 60 crore nett with extended first week heading to around 64.50 crore nett, reports box office India. "The second weekend will tell its lifetime collections but with Tuesday just a little above 2 crore nett there is little chance of the film collecting anything much over the second weekend," the report added.

Thank God Box Report

Just like Ram Setu, Thank God isn't picking up at the ticket window. "Thank God is also continuing its dull run at the box office with poor collections," Box Office India reported sharing that the film had earned close to Rs 29 cr till date.

About Ram Setu

The film follows an atheist archaeologist-turned-believer, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. "Ram Setu" is presented by Prime Video in association with Cape of Good Films and Lyca Productions. The film is an Abundantia Entertainment Production.

It is backed by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Chandraprakash Dwivedi ("Samrat Prithviraj") as its creative producer.

About Thank God

Thank god features Sidharth Malhotra as a self-centered man who after an accident, finds himself in 'Yamlok' where Chitragupta,

played by Ajay Devgn, offers him another chance at life if he agrees to play a game. It also features Rakul Preet Singh in a supporting role. Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar (Ishq and Dhamaal) and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari. Yash Shah is credited as the co-producer.

Don't miss these:

Deepika Padukone hits Ranveer Singh as he secretly records her on a yacht, watch funny video

VIRAL VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra channels the spirit of Mum, dances at Marine Drive on return to India ​

BTS New Song Confirmed: Jin, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, JHope, Suga & V to collab with THIS rapper

Latest Bollywood News