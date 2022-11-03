VIRAL: Priyanka Chopra channels the spirit of Mumbai, dances at Marine Drive on return to India after 3 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

VIRAL VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra has returned to India after three years and the global star has proved that she is a true desi at heart. The actress on Wednesday posted a video that has gone viral on social media. In the video, PeeCee can be seen channeling the spirit of Mumbai as she visits Marine Drive. In the video, the actress' energy is palpable. She can be seen posing, pouting and laughing aloud.

She also dances to her song 'Say Na Say Na' from the film Bluffmaster. "Pit stop at an old haunt…. Even if just for a minute #IYKYK.. Mumbai, I’ve missed you! Now back to work with @anomalyhaircare @mynykaa #mumbai #marinedrive #reels #reelsinstagram," she captioned the video: Watch it here:

After a successful stint in the Indian film industry, Priyanka moved to Hollywood in 2015 and made foray into the west with a lead role in 'Quantico' and since then she has been juggling between India and USA.

Not just professionally Priyanka has also a special connection with the USA on a personal level. Her husband is Nick Jonas, who is a popular Hollywood singer. Her daughter Malti Marie was also born there. In January 2022, Priyanka announced that she and Nick welcomed "a baby" via surrogacy. On Mother's Day 2022, Priyanka shared the first photo of her baby, revealing that the little one had to be kept in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for 100 days under observation.

If reports are to be believed, Priyanka will soon start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' in India, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

Don't miss these:

BTS New Song Confirmed: Jin, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, JHope, Suga & V to collab with THIS rapper

In PICS: Hansika Motwani's dreamy proposal at Eiffel Tower ahead of her wedding is unmissable

Latest Entertainment News