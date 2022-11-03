BTS New Song Confirmed: Jin, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, JHope, Suga & V to collab with THIS American rapper

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/LETSBEGOODHUMAN BTS with Pharrell Williams

BTS New Song Confirmed: ARMY was significantly shattered when K-pop superband BTS announced that Jin, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, JHope, Suga and V aka Kim Taehyung announced going on a hiatus. Things derailed further when it was announced that the septet will be enlisting themselves for Korea's mandatory military service. BTS' Jin will be the first one to do so.

As their fans cling to the hopes of BTS' return in 2025, this latest announcement has got them rooting for the K-pop band loudly. As BTS leader RM sat with American rapper Pharrell Williams for a conversation, the latter shared a project in line with South Korean group BTS. The K-pop group will be joining forces with Pharrell for a song on his upcoming album “Phriends.”

During their conversation, RM asks Pharrell about his upcoming project and the 49-year-old happily shared details about his upcoming album and a collaboration with BTS. “Well, my project, it’s called … it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is Phriends,” the songwriter-producer told the BTS member. “It’s the volume one. You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously. And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful.”

While it is still unclear if all the seven members -- Jin, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, JHope, Suga and V aka Kim Taehyung -- will be present in the song, the news has already got ARMY excited. Here's how they reacted:

The seven members of BTS, one of the world's biggest bands, will perform military service in their country, South Korea. The move means that the septet will become temporarily inactive as a group. But, "both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment," said label Bighit Music.

"The members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans," Bighit said in a statement. BigHit Music confirmed that the group will come together as a whole in 2025 following their commitments.

