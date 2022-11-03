Deepika Padukone hits Ranveer Singh as he secretly records her on a yacht, watch funny video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have headed for a vacation soon after the teaser release of Pathaan. Thanks to Ranveer, their fans got a cute glimpse of the couple having a gala time together. The actor took to his verified social media account to share a sneak peek from their time together. He posted a small video filming his wife on a yacht. Deepika, who was seemingly unaware that Ranveer was recording her, can be seen smiling and enjoying the view before she hits him on his leg.

"#Cutie," Ranveer wrote over the video and tagged Deepika. He also treated fans to a cheerful selfie. Take a look:

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, after dating for six years. Recently, several reports went viral, claiming that the two have hit a rough patch in their relationship. Social media was abuzz with rumours about their separation. And while both the actors didn't really pay any heed to comment on it, Deepika opened up about their relationship when she appeared on Meghan Markle's podcast. The podcast covered various topics and aspects but one particular segment managed to grab everyone's attention. Deepika indirevtly quashed all rumours suggesting trouble in her marriage and confirmed that all is well with Ranveer.

While talking to Meghan on the podcast, Deepika said that Ranveer has been away for a week attending some music festival and that when he gets back he will be happy to see her. "My husband was at a music festival for a week and he has just come back home. So, he is gonna be happy to see my face," said Deepika.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan', which also stars John Abraham. The action drama is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Deepika will be also seen in 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and in a Pan-India film 'Project-K' along with south actor Prabhas. She also has 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan in her kitty. The actress is also rumoured to be starred opposite Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's next.

