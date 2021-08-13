Jaago Jaago Bakre: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa's first song released | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ADITYA MOVIES Jaago Jaago Bakre: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa's first song released

Actor Allu Arjun's much awaited multi-lingual 'Pushpa' started trending on social media after the makers released their first track 'Jaago Jaago Bakre' on Friday. Within four hours of release, it has already received over five million views on YouTube. The track has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad in five languages and sung by different artists namely, Vishal Dadlani - Hindi, Sivam - Telugu, Benny Dayal - Tamil, Vijay Prakash - Kannada, and Rahul Nambiar - Malayalam.

It is titled Daakko Daakko Meka in Telugu, Odu Odu Aadu in Tamil, JokkeJokke Meke in Kannada, JaagoJaago Bakre in Hindi and Odu Odu Aade in Malayalam.

The lyrics have been penned by a set of talented lyricists in their respective industries, Hindi - Raqueeb Alam, Telugu - Chandrabose, Tamil - Viveka, Kannada - Varadaraj Chikkaballapura, and Malayalam - Siju Thooror.

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers jointly said: "It makes us very happy to offer 'Jaago Jaago Bakre' to the listeners. The music of 'Pushpa' is an extension of its storyline and we're glad to release one of the most energetic songs from it. The song is a musical introduction of Pushpa Raj, the role essayed by Allu Arjun. We hope to see love from the listeners in diverse languages."

'Pushpa', which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. Faasil, known for starring in acclaimed movies like "Malik", "Joji", "Kumbalangi Nights" and "Super Deluxe", plays the antagonist in the film opposite Arjun. The film will be releasing in two parts.

The makers had earlier announced that "Pushpa: The Rise" would have a theatrical release on August 13 with the second part bowing out in 2022. However, the first part was postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.The first part, will now hit the screens on Christmas this year.

-with IANS inputs