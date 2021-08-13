Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut's alluring fashion style at Dhaakad wrap-up party sets internet ablaze; see INSIDE pics

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who had been tirelessly shooting in Budapest for her upcoming film Dhaakad has finally completed her schedule. After bidding an emotional goodbye to his team on the sets, Kangana recently attended the wrap-up party. Kangana took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into the celebrations. She also shared her look for the party. And to no surprise, she was looking breathtakingly beautiful.

Sharing the pictures, Kangana wrote, "Mohabbat mein nahi hai farak jeene aur marne ka, usi ko dekh kar jeete hain jis kafir pe dum nikle by - Ghalib"

Take a look:

Kangana chose to wear a white corset bralette teamed with matching pants. She accessorised her look with golden neckpieces and earrings. The actress tied her hair into a high bun.

Check out some more pictures from Dhaakad wrap up party:

Kangana's super stylish look has set the internet ablaze. Her fans and followers are going gaga on the internet and #KanganaRanaut has become one of the top Twitter trends. Check out netizens reactions:

Actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of 'Dhaakad', which is based on issues of child trafficking and crimes against women. Touted to be a spy thriller, the film is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai and Deepak Mukut. 'Dhaakad' is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

Apart from "Dhaakad", Kangana also has films such as "Thalaivi", period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and "Tejas" in the pipeline.

Kangana will also don the Director's hat for the second time in film "Emergency", based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.