Pushpa star Allu Arjun bumps into daughter Arha on Shaakuntalam sets; Rashmika Mandanna calls them 'cutest'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALLU ARJUN Pushpa star Allu Arjun bumps into daughter Arha on Shaakuntalam sets; Rashmika Mandanna reacts

Allu Arjun who recently announced that his daughter Allu Arha will be making her acting debut posted a picture of himself holding her on the sets of the latter’s upcoming film Shaakuntalam. Arha will be seen playing the role of Prince Bharat in Samantha Akkineni's starrer film.

Sharing the picture Allu wrote, "Today my daughter Arha and I are shooting for different films at the same location. So, got to visit her set. I was expecting something like this to happen maybe after 15-20 years. But it happened so soon. PUSHPA meets BHARATA in SHAAKUNTHALAM. What a memorable coincidence."

The post was showered with lots of love and blessings from Allu's fans and freinds from the industry. His Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "The cutest." Actress Samantha Akkineni also liked the picture.

Allu is extremely happy to see her daughter join the industry and feels it's a proud moment for the family. Interestingly, Allu Arha is the fourth generation actor from the Allu family after great grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah, grandfather Allu Aravind and her father Allu Arjun.

Earlier, the actor shared about Arha's debut on Twitter. The period film Shaakuntalam is directed by Gunasekhar. In his note, Allu also thanked Gunasekhar and producer Neelima for launching his daughter.

He wrote, "A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut (sic)."

Sharing his excitement about Arha working with Samantha, the actor wrote about his experience of working with the actress too. "I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam (sic)," he added in a separate tweet.

Also read: Shaakuntalam: Allu Arjun announces daughter Arha to make acting debut with Samantha Akkineni

For the unversed, Samantha's upcoming film is a mythological drama "Shaakuntalam" opposite Malayalam actor Dev Mohan. The film revolves around the epic love story of King Dushyanta and Shakuntala. Actor Dev Mohan will be seen as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty along with Aditi Balan, Ally Arha and Mohan Babu in supporting roles.