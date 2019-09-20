Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala release date preponed to November 15

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Bala, which was earlier scheduled to release on November 22, will now hit the big screen on November 15. Announcing the change in the film's release date, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter and wrote: "The Further GOOD NEWWZ ( pardon the plug) is that my friends' funny, poignant and mazedar film 'Bala' has a new date which I am proud to announce to all of you! And it's a week earlier. The new date is 15th November 2019."

The Further GOOD NEWWZ ( pardon the plug) is that my friends funny, poignant and mazedar film #Bala has a new date which I am proud to announce to all of you! And it’s a week earlier! #DineshVijan @ayushmannk @bhumipednekar ! The new date is 15th November 2019! pic.twitter.com/ghXdL1jrC4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 20, 2019

Producer Dinesh Vijan's film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. Bala revolves around a prematurely balding man, being essayed by Ayushmann. Earlier, the makers of the film released the teaser in which Ayushmann could be seen recreating Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s bike stunt from the film Deewana. In the teaser video, the actor can be seen singing Koi Na Koi Chahie and enjoying. Check out the video here-

The teaser garnered many positive reviews from the critics and audience alike. Soon after the actor shared the teaser, UP Police also praised it by sharing their own version of it. They wrote"If the helmet had been worn, it would not have happened... That's why one must always wear a helmet!'

With the change in the date, the box-office clash between Marjaavaan and Bala has been averted. Now, only Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's Marjaavaan will release on November 22. Currently, Ayushmann Khurrana is basking in the glory of winning the National Award for Best Actor for his stellar performance in the film AndhaDhun. His latest release Dream Girl has also set fire to the box office. The film has earned Rs 72 crores in its first week.

