Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana's chemistry with his gay love interest is unmissable| VIDEO

Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana has introduced the cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in the quirky way possible. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared a video in which a family is seen playing 'Kaali Gobi Cup'. The one-and-a-half-minute-long animated video introduces viewers to all the important characters and names of the actors who will be playing the roles.

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter to share the video and wrote, “Jeetega Pyaar Sehparivaar! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan @raogajraj @Neenagupta001 @Farjigulzar @iammanurishi @maanvigagroo @SunitaRajwar @Panawasthy_31 #NeerajSingh Written and Directed by @hiteshkewalya @aanandlrai @itsBhushanKumar @cypplOfficial @TSeries13th March 2020!”

Ayushmann will be romancing TVF fame Jitendra Kumar in the movie. Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, who earlier brightened up the screen with thei chemistry in Baadhai Ho will play parents of Jitendra in the flick. Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh will also play pivotal roles in the film.

Written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will be co-produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on March 13, 2020. For unversed, Aanand L Rai was the producer of Ayushmann's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which revolved around erectile dysfunction. The movie directed by RS Prasanna received an overwhelming response from critics and audience alike.

Earlier, the makers release a teaser, of course, a comical one. The 50-second-long video talks about the evolution of love stories in India before coming to gay couples, the '100% prakritik pyaar' whom no one talks about.

On a related note, Ayushmann Khurrana is lately on a roll. He has continued his winning streak with Dream Girl, which has minted over Rs 65 crore in six days. The actor has been delivering heart-winning performances in his back-to-back hit films. Ayushmann recently won National Award for Sriram Raghavan's AndhaDhun.