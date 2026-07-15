A fan once asked Shah Rukh Khan if he would sell Mannat; his answer left everyone speechless

New Delhi:

Shah Rukh Khan's iconic home Mannat has once again made headlines after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the renovation of the sea-facing bungalow. Amid the renewed buzz around the superstar's residence, an old interaction from one of his #AskSRK sessions has resurfaced online and is winning hearts all over again.

A fan had once asked Shah Rukh Khan a simple yet unexpected question about whether he would ever sell Mannat. The actor's thoughtful reply quickly went viral and continues to be one of the most-loved moments from his social media interactions.

SRK's unforgettable reply about selling Mannat

During a throwback #AskSRK session on X (then Twitter), a social media user asked, "Bhai Mannat bechne wale ho kya? #AskSRK (Are you going to sell Mannat?)"

SRK responded with a line that instantly struck a chord with fans. He wrote, "Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai….yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. (Brother, Mannat (wish) isn’t sold, it is asked for with a bowed head. You’ll be successful in life if you follow this)."

The reply was widely shared across social media, with many praising the actor's wit and the deeper meaning behind his words.

What is Mannat in the headlines?

On July 14, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the approvals granted for renovation work at Mannat.

The petition was filed by a Mumbai resident, who questioned the permissions given for the renovation of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Bandra bungalow. During the hearing, the apex court also raised doubts about the petitioner's intent and observed that, at first glance, the motive behind filing the plea appeared questionable.

Finding no merit in the matter, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition. The court also refused to halt the renovation work, allowing the approved project to continue.

Why Mannat is one of Mumbai's most iconic homes

Located along Mumbai's Bandstand promenade in Bandra West, Mannat is among the city's most recognisable landmarks. The Grade III heritage property was originally built in 1914 and was known as Villa Vienna before Shah Rukh Khan purchased it in 2001 and renamed it Mannat.

Spread across nearly 27,000 square feet, the sea-facing residence combines a heritage façade with a modern six-storey annexe. Designed by Gauri Khan along with architect Kaif Faquih, the lavish home features spacious living areas, a private theatre, a library, a gym, a swimming pool, multiple elevators and several luxurious bedrooms. Estimated to be worth around Rs 200 crore, Mannat remains one of the country's most expensive celebrity homes.

Also read: Is Shah Rukh Khan's King made on a budget of Rs 450 crore? Director Siddharth Anand shares cryptic note