Alpha teaser gets Shah Rukh Khan's seal of approval, lauds 'sigma girl' Alia Bhatt and 'Lord Bobby'

New Delhi:

Shah Rukh Khan had the sweetest reaction to Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol after the teaser of Alpha was released earlier today, June 10. The film, which also stars Sharvari, is slated to release on July 3. It marks the newest addition to Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, joining titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2 and Pathaan.

SRK praises Alpha teaser

Shah Rukh Khan, praising the teaser of Alpha, wrote, "Well done Alia, in years from breaking hearts and now to breaking bones your skill set keeps expanding. May Alpha win hearts and still leave some villains standing for the sequel. Go get them Sigma girl! Lord Bobby....you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best to Shiv and his team (sic)." Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SRK)SRK lauds Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol for Alpha

Alpha teaser out

Going by the teaser, Bobby Deol appears to play the man who raises Alia Bhatt's character and trains her to become a ruthless assassin. The first glimpse is centred almost entirely around Alia's journey, while Sharvari's character has been kept under wraps for now and is likely to be introduced separately as the film's promotions move forward.

Alpha is being pitched as a mass entertainer that puts two women at the heart of an action-packed story. Along with high-octane sequences, the film also promises emotion, humour and plenty of surprises, aiming to deliver a complete big-screen experience.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor playing pivotal roles.

What did Alia Bhatt say about Alpha?

Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah last year, Alia Bhatt opened up about Alpha and the responsibility that comes with leading the project. She acknowledged that the film marks a significant step for the YRF Spy Universe as its first female-led action outing and admitted that it comes with its own set of risks.

"Alpha is the first female-led action film from the YRF universe, so that's also a risk, because you've not historically seen that perform in the same way that the other male-led films have performed," she had said, as quoted by Deadline.

All eyes are now on YRF's YouTube handle for Sharvari's look reveal from Alpha.

Also read: Alpha teaser out: Alia Bhatt rides a bike, throws punches as Bobby Deol plays her father