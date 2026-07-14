Shah Rukh Khan gets relief from Supreme Court as plea against Mannat renovation gets dismissed

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 14, dismissed a petition challenging the approval granted for the renovation of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Mumbai house, Mannat.

The plea had been filed by a Mumbai resident, who questioned the permissions granted for the renovation of the actor's sea-facing bungalow in Bandra.

During the hearing, the apex court also expressed doubts about the petitioner's intent. The bench observed that, at first glance, the motive behind filing the plea appeared questionable.

Finding no merit in the case, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition. The court did not impose any stay on the renovation, allowing the approved work at Mannat to continue.

Mannat, one of Mumbai's most recognisable landmarks, is home to Shah Rukh Khan and his family and frequently draws fans from across the country.

This is a developing story.