Batla House Box Office Collection Day 2: John Abraham’s film earns decent numbers on second day

John Abraham's film Batla House managed to earn decent numbers at the box office on the first day of its release. It clashed with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal. The second day collection of the film will surprise you.

New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2019 10:50 IST
This Independence Day also saw the release of John Abraham’s action-thriller film Batla House also starring Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The film saw a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal however it managed to make a decent start and earn Rs 14.59 crore on the first day of its release. The second day collections of the film are not that bad, and the film managed a steady position. As per Box Office India reports, the film will collect as many as Rs 7-7.50 crore net on the second day.

The report states, “The two day total for the film will be 21 crore net plus and it will be very important that the film shows good growth over Saturday and Sunday. The best business for the film is in Delhi / UP while Mumbai, South and East are pretty lackluster at the moment.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BatlaHouse fares well on Day 1, although the numbers are affected due to the clash... Gathered momentum post noon onwards... #IndependenceDay holiday gave its biz additional push... Will need to score from Fri-Sun... Thu ₹ 14.59 cr. India biz."

Read the review of Batla House here.

Batla House is directed by Nikhil Advani and the plot revolved around the 2008 encounter with alleged terrorists that happened in Batla House in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. John is seen playing the role of ACP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who was a crucial figure in the Delhi Police's special cell.

Have a look at the trailer here:

