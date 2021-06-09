Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board cancels Class 10, 12 exams

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL UP Madrasa Board 10th, 12th exams cancelled

Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Class 10, 12 exams 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Council has cancelled the classes 10, 12 exams in the state due to the rising Covid-19 pandemic situuations. The students from classes 1 to 8, 9 and 11 will now be promoted to the next class.

The official released quoted the Minority Welfare Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, as saying, "In view of the extraordinary circumstances arising due to COVID-19, class 10 and class 12 board examinations for the academic session 2020-21 in Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Council-recognised and state-aided madarsas have been cancelled. Also, a decision has been taken to promote the students from class 1 to class 8, class 9 and class 11 to the next class."

The Uttar Pradesh government earlier cancelled the class 10, 12 exams in the state. Nearly 26 lakh candidates were registered for the class 12 exam, while around 30 lakh candidates for the class 10 exam.

