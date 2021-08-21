Rajasthan University Admission 2021: Last date to apply extended, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan University under graduation courses last date to apply have been extended till August 23.

Rajasthan University undergraduation courses last date to apply have been extended till August 23. All interested candidates can apply for the Uniraj UG admission through the official site of University of Rajasthan on earxiv.uniraj.ac.in. Earlier the last date to apply for the courses was till August 19.

As per the data shared by the varsity, more than 40,000 students have already registered themselves for UG admissions. The university has received the most number of applications for admission to BA and BSc pass courses at affiliated colleges.

Rajasthan University Admissions 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of Rajasthan University on admission.uniraj.edu.in. Click on Rajasthan University Admissions 2021 for UG link available on the home page. Enter the login details and upload the necessary documents. Fill in the application form, upload the photograph, contact details, Subject Combination Preferences and other details.

