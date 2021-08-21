NTA NEET UG 2021 Exam Centre list released: See how to check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE NEET UG 2021 Exam Centre list has been released by National Testing Agency, NTA.

NTA NEET UG 2021: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET Under Graduate, or NEET UG 2021 Exam Centre list has been released by National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates can check the exam centre lit on the official website of NTA NEET, I,e., neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2021 Exam will be held on September 12.

As per the official notification released by NTA, NEET UG Exam 2021 is going to be held across 202 cities in India and abroad. The exam will be conducted through Pen and Paper mode. The total duration of the exam is of three hours. Candidates should note that this is not the admit card for the exam. As of now, NTA has released detailed information about the allotment of the city where the NEET UG 2021 exam will take place. Candidates should go through the official notification released by NTA about Exam

NEET UG 2021: How to check centre allotment

Go to the official website neet.nta.nic.in. On the screen, candidates will find links to View Advanced Information for Allotment of Centre City. Once, candidates click on the link, a new window will appear on the screen. Candidates have to log in with their Application Number and Date of Birth to view the Exam Centre allotted to them.

NTA has also released instructions about How to Fill OMR Answer Sheet. Candidates should go through the official notification released by NTA to have an understanding of the OMR Sheet before the NEET UG Exam 2021. NEET UG 2021 Exam will be MCQ-based. There will be 200 MCQ questions. Further, there will be two sections for each subject in the exam.

