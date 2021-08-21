Follow us on Image Source : NEET.NTA.NIC.IN NTA NEET UG 2021: NTA releases NEET UG exam centres list ahead of admit cards release

NTA NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body for NEET-UG 2021, has released the list of exam centre cities for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) scheduled for September 12. Applicants can check their exam centres on the official website — neet.nta.ac.in.

The NEET exam centres 2021 are the venues wherein NTA NEET-UG will be held. NEET exam centre 2021 cities have been allotted to candidates on the basis of the cities selected at the time of filling the NEET 2021 application form.

Notably, the number of test cities have been increased this year to ensure social distancing amid Covid. The number of cities has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased. There were a total of 3862 centres in 2020. The exam will be held on September 12.

NEET admit cards will be issued on September 9, three days ahead of the exam. To make the students plan their schedule to reach the exam centre, NTA has released the exam centre cities earlier.

Exam Authority National Testing Agency Name of Exam NEET 2021 Exam Date 12 September 2021 NEET Exam Centre Release Date 20 August, 2021 Category of article Exam Center & City Allotment No. of Exam City 200 Status of NEET Exam centre 2021 Online available Website link neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency has also revised the exam pattern for NEET-UG 2021 exam. The test pattern of NEET (UG)-2021 comprises of two sections. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 questions and section B will have 15 questions.

Out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. So, the total number of questions and utilisation of time will remain the same.

NTA had extended the application deadline for NEET-UG 2021 from August 6 to August 10.

How To Check NEET Exam Centre 2021

Visit the official website of NTA -- neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the "NEET 2021 candidate login"

Insert the NEET 2021 application number and password

Submit and view the allotted NEET exam centre

Follow the further instructions.

NEET 2021 Exam Centre City Allotment Check -- Click Here

ALSO READ: NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 4 admit card release date confirmed: Check details

Latest Education News