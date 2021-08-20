Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Good news for CA students! ICAI extends Old course last attempt to November

In a breather for CA aspirants, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday announced the extension of the last attempt for Old course students to November 2021.

In an official notification, the ICAI said: "The last attempt to appear in Final and Intermediate (IPC) old courses examination has been extended to November 2021, for all the students of these courses (irrespective of their opting out of May 2021 examination cycle or not)."

Further, the institute also made it clear that there would be no further extension beyond November under any circumstances as the old course scheme will be closed forever.

"The November 2021 examinations will be the last attempt for the students writing their examinations under old syllabus and no such extension be given further, under any circumstances as the old course scheme will be closed forever," the ICAI said.

