GUJCET Result 2021 released: How to check, direct link, exam pattern here

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) result 2021 has been released. Candidates who took the Pharmacy and Engineering Entrance Exam earlier this month can check their results on the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), result.gseb.org.in.

GUJCET is conducted to give admission to students into degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses. The exam was conducted on August 6.

GUJCET 2021: Complete data

This year as many as 1,17,932 students registered for the exam this year and 1,13,202 appeared in GUJCET 2021. GSHSEB said 4,730 students were absent in the exam. The number of students with a percentile rank of above 99 is 474 in group A and in group B, 678 students have scored above 99 percentile. The number of above 98 percentile scorers is 940 in group A and 1,347 in group B.

According to the GUJCET result 2021 statistics published on the GSHSE website, 474 candidates in group A and 678 candidates from group be scored above 99th percentile.

GUJCET Result 2021: How to Check

Visit the GSEB result website, result.gseb.org

Click on the Gujarat CET result link

Enter your seat number and submit

Download the result.

Take a printout for future use.

GUJCET 2021: Exam Pattern

GUJCET 2021 consists of two papers. The Physics and Chemistry paper was held for 120 minutes and the Mathematics paper was conducted for 60 minutes. The exam was conducted in three languages- Hindi, English and Gujarati. Students have been awarded one mark for each correct answer, and 0.25 mark has been deducted for each wrong answer.

Earlier, the GSHSEB had released the provisional GUJCET 2021 answer key and allowed students to raise objections to it. Details of the counselling process, for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy colleges of the state, will be announced soon.

