WBJEE Result 2023 out on wbjee.nic.in, check direct link

WBJEE Result 2023 download: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE result 2023 today, May 26, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the WBJEE 2023 can download their results from the official website of WBJEE - wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to the data, a total of 1, 24, 919 candidates appeared in the exam of these 91,974 were male, 91,974 were female and 1 was transgender. The exam was held on April 30 at 306 exam centres. The candidates can download WBJEE Result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

WBJEE Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of WBJEE - wbjeeb.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'WBJEE Result 2023' It will take you to the new window where you need to enter your application number, date of birth, password WBJEE Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download WBJEE Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download WBJEE Result 2023

The board uploaded the WBJEE Final Answer keys on May 25 after reviewing the challenges submitted by the candidates. Based on the results, candidates will be able to submit their applications for admission to different engineering courses offered by the participating universities.

