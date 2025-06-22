UGC NET 2025: Admit card released for June 25 exam, direct link here UGC NET Admit Card 2025: Candidates who applied for the UGC NET 2025 exam can download their admit card by visiting the official website of NTA.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) scheduled for June 25, 2025. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their admit card by visiting the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Admit cards for the remaining exam dates will be released soon.

To download their admit card, candidates have to use their application number and date of birth. Candidates can also download their admit card through the steps given below or the direct link given.

UGC NET June 2025: How to check and download admit card

Here are the steps to download the UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card.

Enter the required login details such as your application number and date of birth.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Check all the details carefully and download the admit card.

Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

UGC NET 2025

Earlier, the NTA had released the exam city slip for UGC NET June 2025. This slip provides candidates with advance information regarding the city in which their examination center will be located.

UGC NET 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted between June 25 and 29 in two shifts. The first shift exam will take place from 9 am to 12 noon, and the next from 3 pm to 6 pm. The detailed subject-wise schedule for the UGC NET June 2025 exam is available on the official website.

The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD.’ and ‘admission to PhD only’ in Indian universities and colleges. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible to be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations of the concerned Universities/Colleges/State Governments, as the case may be, for the recruitment of Assistant Professor. For more details, visit the official website of NTA.

Also Read: MSBTE summer diploma results 2025 declared, how to download

Also Read: Centre moves to cut coaching centre dependence, announces nine-member panel: Details