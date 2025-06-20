MSBTE summer diploma results 2025 declared, how to download MSBTE summer diploma results 2025 have been declared. Candidates who appeared for the semester diploma exams conducted between May 2 and 24 can download their results online by visiting the official website - result.msbte.ac.in.

New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has declared the summer diploma 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the semester diploma exams conducted between May 2 and 24 can download their results online by visiting the official website - result.msbte.ac.in. The results included both theory and practical exams (theory and practical), with the practical exam conducted from April 18 to 28. The board had earlier released the final timetable in advance, ensuring students had ample time to prepare. MSBTE summer diploma results 2025: How to download? Visit the official website - result.msbte.ac.in.

Click on 'Click here to see Summer 2025 Diploma Results'.

It will redirect you to a new window.

Now, select Enrollment No. or Seat No.,Enter Enrollment No. Or Seat No., Captcha and click on 'show result'.

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2025 will appear on screen.

Download and save MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2025 for future reference. Direct link to download MSBTE Summer Diploma result 2025