Centre moves to cut coaching centre dependence, announces nine-member panel: Details

In a significant move, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has established a nine-member panel to examine gaps in the current schooling system. The panel will review gaps that lead to students' reliance on coaching centres, said an official on Friday. The Centre's panel will also study the reasons behind the emergence of 'dummy schools' and their role in promoting full-time coaching over formal schooling.The panel headed by Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi will suggest measures to reduce the dependency of students on coaching centres for transition to higher education.

Panel to identify gaps in schooling system

"The committee will examine the gaps in the current schooling system that contribute to students' reliance on coaching centres, particularly the limited focus on critical thinking, logical reasoning, analytical skills and innovation and the prevalence of rote learning practices," a senior Ministry of Education official said, reported PTI.

"The reasons behind the emergence of 'dummy schools' will be examined and the panel will study their role in encouraging full-time coaching at the cost of formal schooling and suggest ways to mitigate them," the official added, reported PTI.

Formative assessments to be assessed

"The role and impact of formative assessments at school and higher education levels will be assessed, and how their absence affects students' conceptual understanding and preparedness for competitive examinations. The panel will also analyse the rising demand for quality higher education, limited availability of seats in premier institutions and how the imbalance drives students towards coaching institutes," he said.

Evaluating the awareness levels among students and parents regarding multiple career pathways and the impact of this lack of awareness on the over-dependence on a few elite institutions; assessing the availability and effectiveness of career counselling services in schools and colleges and suggesting measures for strengthening career guidance frameworks are among other terms of reference of the committee, the official said.

