ICSE ISC date sheet 2027 next week? Know how to download at cisceboard.org

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will soon release the ICSE, ISC date sheet 2027. Last year, ICSE, ISC exam schedule was released on November 13, so students can expect the CISCE 10th and 12th exam schedule to be released by first or second week of November. ICSE ISC date sheet 2027 once released, will be available on the official website- www.cisceboard.org, candidates can download their respective date sheet from the official portal.

How to download ICSE, ISC date sheet 2027

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download ICSE, ISC exam schedule 2027. To download ICSE, ISC date sheet 2027, candidates need to visit the official website- cisce.org and click on CISCE class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2027 PDF. ICSE, ISC exam schedule 2027 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ICSE, ISC date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- cisce.org

Click on ICSE, ISC date sheet 2027 PDF link

ICSE, ISC exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CISCE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out to be used for further reference.

ICSE, ISC admit card 2027: Steps to download

ICSE, ISC admit card 2027 will be released three to four days before the exam. CISCE 10th, 12th hall ticket 2027 once released, will be available on the official portal- cisce.org. To download, candidates need to visit the official website- cisce.org and click on hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. ICSE, ISC hall ticket 2027 will be available for download on the official website- cisce.org. Save CISCE 10th, 12th admit card 2027 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- cisce.org

Click on ICSE, ISC admit card 2027 PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

CISCE Class 10 and 12 hall ticket PDF will be available for download

Save ICSE, ISC admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on ICSE, ISC exam 2027, please visit the official website- cisce.org.

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