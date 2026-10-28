CBSE 12th English sample paper 2027: Practice now to get a better score

Just months left for the CBSE Class 12 exam, students should practice at least one or two sample papers daily to get accustomed with the paper pattern and time management. CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams are scheduled to be held in February, the date sheet will soon be announced. CBSE Class 12 English paper will consist of 80 marks, the duration of the paper is 3 hours. There will be 20 marks for internal assessment.

CBSE 12th English paper pattern

Section A: Reading Skills (22 marks)

Section B: Creative Writing Skills (18 marks)

Section C: Literature (40 marks).

CBSE 12th English sample paper 2027: Download and practice

Here's a sample paper of CBSE 12th English by Shiv Nadar School, Noida, students should download and practice that may help them to get over 90 per cent marks.

CBSE 12th English sample paper 2027: How to download at cbse.gov.in

CBSE 12th English sample paper is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in. The students can download CBSE Class 12 English sample paper on the CBSE portal- cbse.gov.in. To download CBSE 12th English sample paper 2026, students need to visit the official website- cbse.gov.in and click on Class 12 English sample paper PDF link. CBSE 12th English sample paper PDF will be available for download. Save Class 12 English sample paper PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in

Click on Class 12 English sample paper PDF link

CBSE 12th English sample paper PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE 12th English sample paper PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 release update

CBSE is likely to release 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 this week. CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 once released, students can check and download Class 10 and 12 exam schedule on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.

The students can check and download CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule on the official portal - cbseacademic.nic.in. To download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet, students need to visit the official portal - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in

Click on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027

CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet, sample paper 2027, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

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CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 by next week? Know when and where to download