UGC NET registration 2026 deadline extended, check last date to apply online at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) registration 2026 deadline has been extended, the candidates who wish to apply online can do so on the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The last date to apply online for UGC NET is October 31, 2026, which was earlier scheduled to be closed today, October 28. A total of 1.86 lakh (1,86,301) candidates have applied for UGC NET as on October 22. UGC NET December exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from December 14 to December 19 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

How to apply online for UGC NET 2026

The candidates who wish to apply for UGC NET December exam 2026 can do so on the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in. To apply for UGC NET December exam 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in and click on UGC NET registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay UGC NET application fee and click on submit. Save UGC NET application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, nta.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET 2026 December application form

Now, register yourself by providing basic details

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the UGC NET December application form for future reference.

Age limit and relaxation

JRF: The candidates should not be above 30 years of age

Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit in applying for UGC-NET for Assistant Professor.

Admission to PhD: There is no upper age limit in applying for UGC-NET for Admission to PhD.

Documents required

Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth

Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/

Passport Number/Ration Card/Aadhaar Card Number/Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID

Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester's marks sheet

Your mailing address as well as permanent address with pin code

Four cities for centres of your choice

Code of UGC- NET Subject

Code of subject at Post Graduation level

Code of Post-Graduation Course

Category Certificate, if applicable

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate, if applicable Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable E-mail address and Mobile Number of the candidate

Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only.

For details on UGC NET, please visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

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