Massive fire breaks out at Asian Paints showroom in Godhra, no casualties reported

Godhra:

A massive fire broke out at an Asian Paints showroom in Godhra, Gujarat, leaving the showroom completely gutted. The fire brigade team rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations. However, no casualties reported.

Similar incidents: Massive fire breaks out at hotel in Ghaziabad, 20 people rescued safely

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday, October 27 at the Banana Tree Hotel in Site 4 in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad which triggered a prompt response from the fire department. As per details, firefighters rescued all 20 people reportedly present inside the hotel, averting a major tragedy. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the Chief Fire Officer, the fire department received information about the blaze at 1:29 pm. Given the seriousness of the situation, nine fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot. A hydraulic platform was also sent from the Vaishali fire station to assist in rescue and relief operations.

Six shops catch fire in Noida, one dead

Earlier on October 24, one person died after a fire broke out in six shops in Sector 126 in Noida, police said. Soon after receiving information, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and firefighting operations were underway. Speaking to ANI, ADCP Noida Abhay Kumar Misra said that the fire has been brought under control and the victim was found unconscious during a search operation.

"Information was received about a fire in the area under the jurisdiction of Police Station 126. Local police and fire brigade teams immediately reached the spot and brought the fire under control. During a search of the area, one person was found unconscious and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Further legal proceedings are underway," he said.

On the other hand, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida, Pradeep Kumar, told ANI that a large number of LPG cylinders were found inside the premises. "We have found a large number of LPG cylinders inside. We are currently addressing this issue and conducting search and rescue operations to check whether anyone is trapped," Kumar said.

-Reported by Daxesh Shah.

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One dead in fire in Noida's Sector 126, LPG cylinders found inside premises