NEET UG 2025 Result likely to be released tomorrow, when and where to download NEET UG 2025 Results are likely to be released tomorrow, June 14. All those who are eagerly waiting for the results can download their scorecards by visiting the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Check how to download, cut off marks, and other details.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) results tomorrow, 14 June. All those who sat for the NEET UG 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. This year, over 22 million medical aspirants appeared for the exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses. The NEET UG 2025 exams were conducted on 4 May 2025, and the provisional answer keys, along with the OMR response sheets, were released on 3 June. Candidates were allowed to raise objections until 5 June.

The NTA will release the NEET UG 2025 results along with cut-off marks, scorecards, and final answer keys. Once released, candidates will be able to download their scorecards by visiting the official website.

NEET UG 2025 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the 'NEET UG 2025 Result' link flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details.

The NEET UG 2025 Result will appear on the screen.

Download the NEET UG 2025 Result and save it for future reference.

NEET UG 2025 Result: Cut Off Marks

According to the latest reports, the qualifying percentile for NEET UG 2025 is expected to be 50% for the General category and EWS, and 40% for the SC, ST, and OBC categories. The predicted score range will be between 155 and 720 for the General/EWS category, and 125-154 for the reserved groups. The exact cut-offs will be determined based on the paper's difficulty, the total number of candidates taking the exam, and the number of available seats. The cut-off was also decided in this manner last year.

Once the results are out, the NTA will release a state-wise rank list, which will assist candidates in accessing 85% of the state quota seats and private college admissions. The remaining 15% of the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling is managed by the Medical Counselling Committee.