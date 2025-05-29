NEET UG 2025: Provisional medical answer key and response sheets likely today, check latest updates NEET UG 2025 provisional answer keys are expected to be released today, May 29. Candidates who are awaiting the answer keys are advised to keep a track of the official website for latest updates. Check expected date, how to download, what's next.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2025 provisional answer key along with the OMR response sheets today, May 29, as per media reports. Candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2025 medical entrance exam on May 4 will be able to access their results by visiting the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

The testing authority conducted the NEET UG 2025 exam on May 4 at various exam centres, wherein over 22 lakh aspirants appeared this year. In 2024, the exam was conducted on May 5, and the provisional answer keys were released within a 24-day gap, on 29 May. Based on the previous year's statistics, the provisional answer key is expected to be released anytime. However, the confirmation on the date is still awaited. Aspirants are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of NTA for the latest updates.

How to download the NEET UG 2025 answer Key & OMR sheet?

1. Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the link for the NEET 2025 Provisional Answer Key or OMR Response Sheet.

3. Log in using your credentials, such as application number and date of birth.

4. Download and review the documents.

5. In case of any discrepancies, candidates can challenge answer keys.

What after NEET UG 2025 answer keys?

After the release of the NEET UG 2025 provisional answer keys, the testing agency will open a window for candidates to raise objections. Candidates who have any doubts about the answer keys will be able to raise objections by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question, which will be applicable for each challenge submitted. After the completion of the objection process, the subject matter experts will review the challenges and then release the final answer keys. Based on the final answer keys, the results will be declared tentatively on June 14.