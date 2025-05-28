NEET UG 2025 answer key soon, check expected date, how to download, more NEET UG 2025 answer key will soon be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared in the medical exam can download their provisional answer keys by visiting the official website -neet.nta.nic.in. Check expected date, how to download, and other details.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET 2025 provisional answer key and OMR response sheet PDF. Following past trends, the NEET UG 2025 answer keys are expected to be published in the fourth week of May. However, there is no official confirmation from NTA authorities. Once released, candidates will be able to download the NEET UG 2025 answer key by visiting the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the NEET UG 2025 was conducted on 4 May 2025, at various exam centres across the country, for admission into undergraduate courses in medicine and allied sciences. Last year, the testing agency released the provisional answer keys within a 24-day gap, on 29 May. In 2023, they were released after 28 days, on 7 May, and in 2022, they were issued 45 days after the exam, also on 7 May. Based on this pattern, the provisional answer keys are anticipated to be released in the final week of May or the first week of June. If this pattern holds, candidates can expect answer keys between 29 May and 2 June.

NEET UG 2025 answer key: How to download?

Visit the official website of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on 'NEET UG 2025 answer key'.

It will redirect you to a new window.

Enter your application number, password, and date of birth.

The NEET UG 2025 answer key will appear on the screen.

Download and save the NEET UG 2025 answer key for future reference.

What after answer keys?

After the release of the NEET UG 2025 answer key, the NTA provides an opportunity for candidates who have concerns about the answer keys. An online application window will open for a period of two to three days. Candidates can challenge the answer keys by paying the required fee along with valid evidence. The NTA reviews all challenges before issuing the final answer keys. Based on the final answer keys, the NTA releases results, which are non-challengeable. Following the results, the NTA conducts a counselling process for candidates seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, and other courses across India.