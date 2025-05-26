NEET PG 2025: Supreme court to hear plea challenging proposed medical entrance exam in two shifts The Supreme Court of India will soon hear a plea challenging a decision of the NBE to conduct the NEET PG in two shifts. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear the petition challenging a decision of the NBE to conduct the NEET PG in two shifts. The board has scheduled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (NEET-PG) for June 15, 2025, in two shifts, with results to be declared by July 15. A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih took note of the lawyer's submissions and stated that the plea will be listed for hearing soon.

On May 23, the bench indicated that the plea would be listed for hearing the following week, but it was not. The lawyer reiterated this on Monday, saying: "The bench said it would list the matter this week. It is extremely urgent. The admit cards will be issued on June 2." The CJI responded, stating that it would be listed in a day or two. On May 5, the bench had sought a response from the NBE, National Medical Council, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding the plea.

Recently, the top court delivered a verdict issuing a slew of directions to stop seat-blocking in NEET-PG counselling and directed publication of raw scores, answer keys and normalisation formulae of the exam.

Plea demands for single shift entrance exam

The plea, challenging the conduct of the NEET-PG exam in two shifts, said it has the potential for unfairness due to varying difficulty levels between shifts. It seeks direction from the NBE to conduct the exam in a single shift to maintain "just, fair, reasonable and equitable" grounds of competition for all the candidates. The plea was filed by one Aditi and others.

