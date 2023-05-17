NEET UG 2023 answer key likely to release this week on neet.nta.nic.in, check when and where to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG 2023 answer key soon

NEET UG 2023 answer key will be soon released on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 will be able to download answer keys from the official website of NEET - neet.nta.nic.in, once released.

According to media reports, the answer keys for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 will be released this week. However, the official confirmation is yet to be awaited. Candidates have been advised to keep a close watch on the official website of NEET for the latest updates.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test was conducted on May 7 across India and Out India. A total of 20, 87, 449 candidates registered for the exam. Various coaching centers including Alen, Akash, and Motion Education have already uploaded their unofficial website. Now, the candidates are waiting for the official website.

Once the answer key is released, the candidates will be allowed to raise objections to the answer key. Based on the provisional answer key representations received from the candidates, the testing agency will release the final answer key. The details about the representations will be communicated in due course of time.

NEET UG 2023 answer key: How to download?

Visit the official website of NEET - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'NEET UG 2023 answer key'

It will redirect you to the new page

Now, click on the respective subject answer key

NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear

Candidates can download and save it for future reference

NEET UG 2023: New Dates for Manipur soon

Due to the Violent clashes in the North Eastern State, the National Testing Agency canceled the medical exam in Manipur. The entrance exam dates will be issued in due course of time. Candidates have been advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.