NEET PG 2025: Technical glitch hits natboard.edu.in, when will exam city correction window be back? The NEET PG 2025 website is currently down. All those wishing to make changes to their preferred exam city can do so later, once the application window opens. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, will soon activate the application window for choosing the exam city for the NEET PG 2025 exam. Due to a technical glitch, the official portal is down. It is expected that the NEET PG 2025 exam city correction window will be back soon. Candidates who wish to make changes to their preferred exam city can do so later, once the application window opens. Candidates have been advised to keep calm and revisit the official website of NBEMS for the latest updates. The window will remain open till 17th June 2025 (11:55 PM).

During the exam city preferences submission, candidates will be able to see only those cities where testing seats are available. The selection of the exam city by the candidates will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The exam venue will only be selected by the exam authority after the completion of this process. The candidates will be informed about their exam city via their admit cards. Before releasing the admit cards, the exam authority will release the exam city slips for the convenience of candidates. So that they can make their arrangement for travel/boarding etc.

NEET PG 2025: How to fill in the exam city details?