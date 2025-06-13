NEET PG 2025: NBA to reopen exam city correction window at naboard.edu.in, how to fill city details NEET PG 2025 exam city resubmission window will be activated today, June 13. All those who registered for the entrance exam can submit their exam city preferences by visiting the official website of NBE - natboard.edu.in. Check how to make corrections, and other releated information.

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open the application window for selecting the exam city for the NEET PG 2025 today, June 13, 2025, at 3:00 PM. Candidates who wish to take the entrance exam can submit their exam city preferences by visiting the official NBEMS website. This window will remain open until June 17, 2025, at 11:55 PM. During the application submission process, candidates will only see cities where testing seats are available. The venue for the chosen exam city will be allocated by NBEMS, and candidates will be informed of their exam locations via admit cards. Candidates are responsible for arranging their own travel and accommodation. The selection of the NEET PG 2025 exam city will be on a first-come, first-served basis. An edit window will open on June 20 and close on June 22, 2025. Candidates will be notified of their exam city details by July 21, 2025. Admit cards will be released on July 31, 2025, and the exam is scheduled for August 3, 2025, to be conducted in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The results will be announced on September 3, 2025.

NEET PG 2025: How to fill in the details?

Visit the official website of NBE - natboard.edu.in.

Click on 'NEET PG' exam tab.

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to click on 'online application link'.

Now, click on 'NEET PG 2025 Exam City Resubmission Window'.

It will redirect you to a window where you need to enter your login details.

Now, select the exam city and other details.

Click on the 'submit' button and take a printout of the confirmaton page for future reference.

On June 12, the NBE released the revised list of the exam cities for the NEET PG 2025 exam. According to the updated list, there are 233 exam cities available for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) - Postgraduate (PG). Candidates can check this updated list in the provided link of PDF.