NEET PG 2023: Registration for exam to end tomorrow | Check here how to apply, Direct Link

NEET PG 2023: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBE will soon close the window for the NEET PG 2023. as per the schedule released for the NEET PG 2023, the last date for the exam registration is January 27, 2023. It means, interested candidates who want to appear for the NEET PG 2023 exam must apply at the earliest on the official website of NBE- natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023: Full Schedule

The correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for the postgraduate courses will open on January 30, 2023. As per the schedule, the last date for the NEET PG 2023 is February 3, 2023. The final and selective correction window for Deficient/Incorrect Images will be activated from February 14 to February 17, 2023. The admit cards of the registered candidates will be released on February 27, 2023. The NEET PG 2023 exam will be held on March 5, 2023.

NEET PG 2023: How to register?

Go to the official website of NBE- natboard.edu.in. Under the examination tab, click on the NEET PG 2023 application link. You will be directed to a new page. Enter the required details and submit. Pay the application fees. Download your application form and take a printout for future reference.

As per the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE), the NEET PG 2023 exam will be held on March 05, 2023. Recently, the NBE issued an official notice for the online application invitation date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023. The official notification of the NBE reads, 'National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-PG 2023 on 5th March 2023 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country.'

