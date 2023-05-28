JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card to be OUT tomorrow; Know where, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card to release tomorrow

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2023 admit card will be issued tomorrow, May 29. Aspirants registered for the JEE Advanced 2023 examination will be able to download their admit card from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, till June 4, 2023. To download the JEE Advanced admit card 2023, candidates will have to log in with their JEE Main application and date of birth.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is administering the JEE Advanced 2023 examination scheduled on June 4, 2023. The examination will be organised for a duration of 180 minutes (3 hours). JEE Advanced 2023 Paper-1 will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM and Paper-2 will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

The JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card will include the details such as candidate's name, roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2023, photograph, signature, date of birth and other important details. The candidates must verify the details mentioned in the JEE Advanced hall ticket before downloading. Aspirants will have to download and print their admit card on the A4 sheet and will carry it on the exam day along with a valid photo ID proof and self-declaration form (if applicable).

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

