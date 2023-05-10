CUSAT CAT 2023 Answer Key download link active; Challenge till May 12

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUSAT CAT 2023 answer key released

CUSAT CAT Answer Key 2023: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT) answer key 2023 today, May 10. Candidates who took the entrance exam can download CUSAT CAT 2023 answer key through the official website-- admissions.cusat.ac.in. Candidates need to log in with their email address and password to download the CAT answer key.

The Cochin University conducted the CUSAT CAT examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses on May 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2023. As per the marking scheme, aspirants have been awarded three marks (+3) for every correct answer and one mark (-1) will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

The candidates who wish to raise objection against the CAT tentative answer key can do so till May 12. Candidates have to add objections online in the answer key window along with the appropriate representations. Make payment of the objection fee online and submit. The subject experts will review the challenges raised by the candidates and if the challenge is found correct, the CUSAT CAT Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

Direct Link to Download CUSAT CAT Answer Key 2023

Based on the final answer key, the university will declare the CUAST CAT Result 2023. Cochin University conducts CAT examination for candidates seeking admission to various UG and PG programmes including Engineering, Environmental Studies, Humanities, Law, Science, Social Sciences and Technology programmes.

ALSO READ | WBJEE Answer Key 2023 released; Raise objection till May 13

ALSO READ | CBSE Board Results 2023 on May 11? FAKE notice goes viral on social media