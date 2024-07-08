CUET-UG 2024: NTA to conduct retest if grievance raised by candidates found correct

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

CUET-UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the provisional answer key of CUET UG 2024 and ensured candidates that it will conduct a retest for CUET UG candidates from July 15 to 19 if any grievance raised by students about the conduct of the exam is found correct.

The NTA has opened the objection window for candidates to challenge the answers and to raise grievances related to the CUEG UG 2024 exam till 5 pm on June 9.

NTA to conduct retest between July 15 and 19

"The NTA is also addressing public grievances regarding the exam conducted for CUET-UG that were received up to June 30. If a grievance is found genuine, the NTA is committed to redoing the exam for these candidates at selected centres any day between July 15 and 19," the official said.

While the NTA officials did not comment on the grievances received by the agency, candidates claimed there was loss of time at certain exam centres and technical issues. "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be declared," the official said.

CUET UG 2024 exam

This year, the NTA CUET UG 2024 exam was conducted in hybrid mode across the country on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, and 24, but was cancelled in Delhi a night before the exam, citing logistics issues. he exam was conducted in the national capital later.

NTA had conducted the exam in pen and paper mode for 15 subjects and for the other 48 subjects, the exam was held in computer-based mode. Over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the common entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses in 261 central, state, deemed and private universities this year.

The NTA had earlier announced that the third edition of CUET-UG will be completed in seven days and there will be no normalisation of scores as all exams will be conducted in a single shift. In the first edition of the exam in 2022, the test was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.

Amid allegations of irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam and the PhD entrance NET, the Centre removed NTA Director General Subodh Singh last week. It has appointed a high-level panel led by former Indian Space Research Organisation chief R Radhakrishnan to oversee transparent, smooth, and fair conduct of examinations through the NTA.

The NEET is facing scrutiny over various irregularities, including an alleged paper leak, while the UGC-NET was cancelled due to concerns raised by the education ministry about compromised exam integrity. Both issues are currently under investigation by the CBI.

(With PTI inputs)

