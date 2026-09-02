Ram Temple gets three new trustees: Mahesh Bhagchandka, Madan Mohan, Nirmala Yadav appointed to key posts

Ayodhya:

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed three new trustees as part of the administrative reshuffle of the Ram Temple. The new trustees are Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka, Ayodhya resident Madan Mohan Pandey and Nirmala Yadav from Shikohabad.

Mahesh Bhagchandka is reportedly a relative of late Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal. His appointment, along with those of Pandey and Yadav, was discussed during an important meeting of the Ram Temple Trust.

The meeting is being held at Mani Ram Das Chhawani, the residence of Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das in Ayodhya. The Trust's office-bearers are also discussing appointments to other vacant positions.

Ram Temple CEO announcement shortly

The meeting is also expected to bring a major administrative decision, with the Trust set to formally announce the name of its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The CEO will be responsible for overseeing the administrative functioning of the Trust and handling key operational responsibilities related to the Ram Temple complex.

The formal announcement of the CEO is expected shortly as the meeting of the Trust's senior office-bearers continues in Ayodhya.

More to follow..