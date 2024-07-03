CUET UG 2024 answer keys anytime, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUET UG 2024 answer keys anytime

CUET UG 2024 answer keys are expected to be released anytime. All those who appeared in the CUET UG 2024 exam will be able to download CUET UG provisional answer keys through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

As per media reports, the answer keys for all 61 papers will be released today, July 3. However, there is no confirmation of the release of provisional answer keys. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

After the release of the provisional answer keys, the testing agency will provide an opportunity for all candidates to challenge the provisional answer keys. The candidates will be able to raise objections against CUET UG 2024 provisional answer keys by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200. A panel of exam process will review the objections and then release the final answer keys, if needed.

Along with the CUET UG 2024 answer keys, the testing agency will upload the response sheet and question paper for reference of the candidates. This year, more than 13 lakh candidates appeared for the undergraduate entrance exam which was conducted in multiple shifts from May 15 to 24. NTA also conducted a retest for the candidates who faced difficulties while appearing in some of the exam cents.

What after answer keys?

After the release of CUET UG 2024 answer keys, NTA will announce the results based on the final answer keys. According to a news report by PTI, the UGC cheif M Jagadesh Kumar stated that the agency is working on the results, and the date of results will be announced soon. All the candidates who appeared in the CUET UG 2024 are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

