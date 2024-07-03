NTA working on CUET-UG results, date to be announced soon, says UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar

More than 13 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG results in 2024. It is expected that the National Testing Agency will soon announce the CUET UG 2024 exam results. Earlier, the results of the crucial test, which is a gateway for admission to undergraduate courses, were scheduled to be announced by June 30. However, there has been no update yet from the testing agency. When asked about the release of CUET UG 2024 results, university Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said the date for the declaration of CUET UG results will be announced soon. 'NTA is working on CUET UG results and will announce a date soon', said UGC cheif.

Results to impact universities' academic calendar

The delay in announcing the CUET results is likely to impact the academic calendar of universities. This delay comes amidst controversies over alleged irregularities in competitive exams like NEET and NET. The CUET-UG, held in a hybrid mode for the first time, faced cancellation in Delhi on the eve of the exam due to logistical issues but was later conducted in the national capital.

NTA announced that the third edition of CUET-UG would be completed in seven days with no score normalization, as all exams were conducted in a single shift. The pen-paper mode was used for 15 subjects, while the computer-based mode was used for the other 48 subjects. The entrance test took place on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29, 2024.

Over 13.4 lakh registered, high panel committee formed

More than 13.4 lakh candidates had registered for the common entrance test this year for admission to undergraduate courses in 261 central, state, deemed, and private universities. The first edition of the exam in 2022 faced technical glitches and scores had to be normalized due to multiple shifts for some subjects.

In response to alleged irregularities in NEET and NET, the NTA Director General was removed, and a high-level panel was appointed to ensure transparent and fair conduct of examinations. NEET is under scrutiny for various irregularities, including alleged paper leaks, and the UGC-NET was cancelled due to concerns about the integrity of the exam. The CBI is probing both matters. Additionally, two other exams, CSIR-UGC NET and NEET-PG, were preemptively cancelled.

