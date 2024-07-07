CUET UG 2024 provisional answer key out, direct link here | Check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

CUET UG Answer Key 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today (June 7) released the provisional answer keys of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET) UG 2024. The answer key has been released on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. All the candidates who appeared in this exam can check the answer key by visiting the official website.

This year, the NTA CUET UG 2024 exam was conducted in hybrid mode across the country on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, and 24. The exam was conducted in 379 cities including 26 international cities, accommodating approximately 13.48 lakh candidates.

How to download CUET UG 2024 answer key?

Visit the official website of NTA, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

Navigate the link that reads, 'CUET UG 2024 answer key'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide your application number, and date of birth

CUET UG 2024 answer key will appear on the screen

Download and save CUET UG 2024 answer key for future reference

Objection window

In addition to releasing the CUET UG answer key, the NTA has opened the objection window for candidates to challenge the answers. Those who are dissatisfied with the provided answer key can raise their objections through this window. The deadline for submitting objections is July 9, until 5 pm.

Candidates will need to pay the prescribed fee to raise an objection. For each question challenged, a fee of Rs 200 must be paid.

How to raise objection

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

Click on the ‘Provisional answer key’ tab given on the home page

Login by entering your email id and password

Choose the required questions to be challenged

Pay the fee and submit required supporting document

Submit the objections for review

What after answer keys?

After the release of CUET UG 2024 answer keys, NTA will announce the results based on the final answer keys. According to a news report by PTI, the UGC cheif M Jagadesh Kumar stated that the agency is working on the results, and the date of results will be announced soon. All the candidates who appeared in the CUET UG 2024 are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

